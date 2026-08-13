'I Haven't Spoken To Him...': Arslan Goni Breaks Silence On Clash With Kushal Tandon, Says 'Khandaani Dushmani Thodi Hai'

Arslan Goni Breaks Silence On Clash With Kushal Tandon, Says 'Khandaani Dushmani Thodi Hai' |

Arslan Goni and Kushal Tandon's clash in Prime Video's Alliance became one of the talking points of the show. Arslan has now addressed whether he and Kushal have sorted out their differences. Speaking about his equation with Kushal in a recent interview, he said, "Aiisi koi khandaani dushmani thodi hai."

Arslan revealed that he has not yet spoken "consciously" with Kushal after Alliance ended. He added that whatever happened between them on the show was not something major. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arslan said, "It's not been a conscious effort but I'm sure that aisa kuch bada hai bhi nahi. We did a show and you move on, aisi koi khandaani dushmani thodi hai. I haven't spoken to him yet consciously. Also, we were not like 'friends' before we came to the show."

When asked to elaborate on what exactly went down between him and Kushal, Arslan pointed out that viewers only saw a one-hour edited episode from what was actually a 24-hour situation. There were also speculations that Arslan may have been influenced by his brother Aly Goni and other contestants. Dismissing the claims, Arslan said, "All of them collectively did not like Kushal and I was friends with them. But, I don't think that they could have had such a big hand to influence me."

Arslan then explained that his "toughest week" in the The Traitors Season 2 house was the third week. Recalling his state of mind at the time, he said, "I was totally mentally drained at that time. It's not like I suddenly became dumbfounded or got influenced. It was also the state of mind I was going through at that point of time."

Arslan and Kushal's fallout in Alliance stemmed from growing differences over gameplay, trust and accountability. The tension continued in subsequent episodes, with Kushal attempting to clear the air but their conversations repeatedly turning into heated arguments over their differences. At one point, Kushal said, “The biggest mistake I made is coming on this show with Arsalan Goni,” while Arslan maintained that they simply had different approaches to the game. The two eventually shared a hug after another conversation, although Arslan later admitted that he still needed time to completely move past the fallout.