'I Have Worked All My Life To Reach This Level': Nora Fatehi On Being FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineup Alongside Icons Like Shakira & Burna Boy

Nora Fatehi On Performing AT FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony | Instagram

Actress Nora Fatehi performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Her performance video has gone viral on social media, and everyone is praising it. Recently, in an interview, she opened up about her performance and also spoke about being a part of the line-up alongside icons like Shakira, Burna Boy, Katy Perry, and others.

Siir Siir Inspired By Stadium Chants

While talking about performing her song Siir Siir at the opening ceremony, Nora told Hindustan Times, “The experience has definitely evolved me as an artist. It’s been a fulfilling and inspiring journey. When I was attending the AFCON matches in Morocco in January, I heard almost 70,000 fans chant ‘Siir Siir’ in the stadium during every game, and I was in awe. The energy inspired me to reach out to producer Sanjoy and ask him to create a World Cup anthem using this chant.”

Sharing The Lineup With Icons

Further, talking about making it to the line-up alongside other international icons, the Bollywood actress said, "It’s been so exciting to be a part of such a massive mainstream lineup! I perform at the opening ceremony in Toronto while Shakira and Burna Boy do the opening ceremony in Mexico. I’ve worked all my life to reach this level, to be sharing opportunities with such icons!"

She added, "Being part of a platform that brings together different cultures, sounds, and styles reminds me how powerful music can be in creating global connections. Whether it’s Shakira, Burna Boy, or any artist whose vision aligns creatively, I think the magic happens when different worlds come together and create something unexpected.”

Siir Siir Song Release

The Siir Siir song featuring Nora was released a few days ago, and it has received a fantastic response. So far, the track has garnered more than 43 million views on YouTube.