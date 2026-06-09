Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Song 'Siir Siir' Featuring Nora Fatehi Is Finally Out; Actress Hails Strong Indian Representation | Video | Instagram / norafatehi

Mumbai: The new song from the FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally out, and it features the Bollywood star Nora Fatehi. The song is titled 'Siir Siir'.

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Created in collaboration with music producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream is part of the official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and features on the tournament's official album, which brings together artists from different musical backgrounds across the world.

Nora Fatehi shared the song on her Instagram handle on Monday.

Nora Fatehi called 'Siir Siir' a "strong Indian representation" in the event like the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The actress said, "This is song is a very special one for me. Through Siir Siir, we wanted to try and blend different cultural influences and create something that feels truly global yet unique. I really wanted to bring together every part of my identity, from my Moroccan roots, to my Canadian roots as well as the huge influence India has had on me with all the love I have received from the country and the South Asian community at large, which has been so instrumental in my journey," as quoted in a press release.

"What makes this song even more meaningful is the strong Indian representation behind the scenes, from the choreographer and dancers to the styling team, everyone played a huge role in bringing this vision to life. Creating this song for a global event like the FIFA World Cup 2026 for me is almost unreal! It feels like a full-circle moment where different cultures, sounds and people come together. In my own way I hope I am able to bring the amazing sounds of the East to the world," added Nora as quoted in a press note.

According to the press note, a large part of the crew involved in the music video is Indian, including the choreographer, dancers and stylists.

FIFA has officially unveiled the complete squad for the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, which brings together a global line-up of artists, cultures and sounds for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

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Spanning 18 tracks, the official album is the most extensive multi-track music and culture project ever created for the showpiece event, capturing the energy, emotion and global spirit set to define the greatest show on earth across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

With the FIFA Countdown Concert set for June 10 and the tournament opener following the next day, FIFA is continuing to use music as a key part of its global celebration of football, culture and entertainment ahead of the first whistle of the 2026 World Cup.