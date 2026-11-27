'I Have Seen Next-Level Things': Qazi Touqeer Recalls The Difficult Times He Witnessed In Kashmir, Says He Never Used His Struggles For Sympathy - VIDEO |

Qazi Touqeer opened up about why he has ver used his experiences growing up in Kashmir to gain sympathy or an advantage on any reality show. The singer made the remarks in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, following a war of words with Arishfa Khan. While explaining his point of view to fellow contestants, Qazi said that Arishfa often spoke about her struggles and the difficult experiences she had been through.

Drawing a comparison with his own life, Qazi said, "Main toh Kashmir se hoon phir," pointing out that he, too, had witnessed difficult circumstances while growing up. "I have seen next-level things when I grew up. Am I using it?" he asked, adding that those experiences had made him stronger as a person. He further said, "I never used that even when I participated in that show 20 years ago."

QAZI NEVER TOOK SYMPATHY OVER THE THINGS HE FACED AND SAW IN KASHMIR GROWING UP !! 🔥🔥 THIS IS THE REASON HE GOT ANGRY ON ARISHFA BECAUSE SHE SHOULD PLAY WITHOUT “FAMILY CARD” 🔥🔥 QAZI TAUGHT HER MUCH NEEDED LESSON 🔥🔥 #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/UhobW02MIs — Chirag ✨ (@Chirag_2410) November 27, 2026

Qazi also claimed that he had seen several contestants use their personal struggles to seek opportunities on reality shows. Giving an example, he said, "I have seen so many contestants who use that in reality shows and come and cry, saying, 'Hamare Kashmir mein halat aisi hai...aap mujhe chance de do,' and then he sings a song. I have never done that. I'm proud of me."

Qazi hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and shot to fame in 2005 after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The show, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television, made him a household name, with his popularity earning him a massive fan following. He later participated in another reality show, Sarkaar Ki Duniya, in 2009. Qazi also featured in the song Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom. After staying away from mainstream television for several years, he made his reality TV comeback with Bigg Boss 20.

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