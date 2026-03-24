'I Have No Insecurity': Akshay Kumar Reveals He Is Not Playing Lead Role In Golmaal 5, Ajay Devgn Is The Hero

Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn In Golmaal 5 | YouTube

A few days ago, on Rohit Shetty's birthday, an announcement video of Golmaal 5 was released, in which it was revealed that Akshay Kumar is also a part of the film. But, recently in an interview, the actor revealed that he is not playing the lead role in the film, and Ajay Devgn is the hero.

While talking to News18 about Ajay's comment in the announcement video, ‘koi bhi franchise nahi chhodta hai’, Akshay said, “But isn’t it a great thing? It’s nice that whenever there’s any franchise, they want me."

Further talking about his role in the fifth instalment of the Golmaal franchise, Akshay said, “I’m happy that they think I was good enough to be a part of Golmaal. Ajay is the main hero. I’m not playing the main part. But what’s wrong with it? I look at a film as a film and never think ki main kya kar raha hoon uss film mein. For me, it’s far more important what the film is setting out to achieve. If I like the story, I’ll do it."

When Akshay was asked if he was hesitant before taking up Golmaal 5, as it is a franchise that a contemporary actor was heading, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor said, “Mera role badhiya hai Golmaal mein, but Ajay’s the hero. I’ve no insecurity. Uski koi zaroorat nahi hai."

This is not the first time Akshay and Ajay have worked together in a movie. They have earlier shared screen space in movies like Insan, Suhaag, Khakee, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again.

Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Bhooth Bangla, which is directed by Priyadarshan. The film, which also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, is slated to release on April 10, 2026.

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The expectations from the movie are quite high as Akshay and Priyadarshan are coming together after 16 years.