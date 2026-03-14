Akshay Kumar Sports Bald Look For Golmaal 5, Kisses Ajay Devgn In Fun BTS Video As Rohit Shetty Begins Filming For Franchise

Golmaal 5 Filming Begins | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has kickstarted the filming of his much-loved franchise Golmaal 5, days after shooting at his Juhu residence. On his 52nd birthday on March 14, the filmmaker shared a fun-filled video from the sets, also confirming that Akshay Kumar has joined the cast of Golmaal 5.

Akshay Kumar Joins Golmaal 5

On Saturday, Rohit shared a video from the sets, featuring the original cast, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor. Later in the video, Ajay hints at a surprise, after which Sharman Joshi, who played Laxman Prasad Sharma in the first film, rejoins the cast. However, Ajay clarifies that this isn’t the actual surprise. The real shock comes when Akshay Kumar makes a smashing entry, flaunting a bald look.

Check out the video:

In the behind-the-scenes video, Akshay and Ajay share some fun moments, with Akshay even planting a playful kiss on Ajay’s cheek, leaving Rohit Shetty in splits. Later, the entire cast, including Akshay, poses together for a group shot.

'Sometimes Disappointed You...'

Sharing the video, Rohit wrote, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

Akshay, who also shared the video of him joining the cast, wrote, "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!"

No actresses appeared in the video, and it remains unclear whether any female cast members will be part of the film.