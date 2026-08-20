'I Have Genuinely Forgotten Who I Am...': Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Reveals Why She Decided To Move To The US

Apoorva Mukhija On Shifting To The US | Instagram

YouTuber and influencer Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, recently revealed on a podcast that she has shifted to New York, USA. She is there to pursue an MBA at NYU Stern, and while she plans to return to India later, Apoorva opened up in an interview about her decision to shift to the US.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Apoorva revealed, “Every mistake I’ve made, every bad decision, every difficult situation has somehow led me to exactly where I am today, moving to New York, trying to figure out my purpose, searching for meaning, and asking myself what more I want to do with my life.”

She further stated that she is partly moving to the US because of the constant pressure to stay relevant and keep maintaining an online persona. Apoorva says that she has forgotten who she is. She added, “I think somewhere along the way, I’ve genuinely forgotten who I am when I’m not being The Rebel Kid.”

The YouTuber also stated that she feels that no matter what she does, somebody is going to criticise it.

Apoorva Planning To Join Bollywood?

Apoorva made her acting debut with a supporting role in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan. But she is now not interested in pursuing Bollywood. She said, “I see myself coming back to India, but no, I don’t see myself building a career in Bollywood.”

Does Apoorva Regret Her Decisions?

The influencer, who got into controversy due to India's Got Latent, says that she doesn't regret any of her decisions. She said that she has always apologised and taken accountability whenever she has been wrong.

She further said, “I genuinely think it’s all part of the plot. I get to live this absolutely crazy life where almost everything I do gets an extreme reaction.”

While Apoorva is shifting to the US, we are sure her fans would expect her to continue to entertain them on social media.