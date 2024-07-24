'I Have Cried Over...': Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan REACTS TO Trolls Targeting Her Family

Pashmina Roshan | Instagram

Actress Pashmina Roshan has treated fans to a modern love story, Ishq Vishk Rebound, with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The actress is the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan; she is also the cousin of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Pashmina recently talked about trolls and how they have affected her over time. She divides trolls into categories and feels that there are different kinds of trolls: the ones who are all in support of you, then the ones who write negatively about you, and there are some who are actually funny and make fun comments.

Speaking about the same to Galatta India, she opened up about how she has evolved from this zone when she is targeted based on her looks, work, or family and said, "I have cried over some comments; I have gone through those processes. I got out of it quickly; it was just a thought that had really stayed with me. It is like whenever someone sees something good in a person or anything, it is a reflection of what you see in yourself."

She further added, "If I see something about you that I despise, is there also something that is in me that I despise? So if I believe in that notion, it is very easy for someone to hate a person for no reason. It feels like you are probably going through something, and I can acknowledge how you speak to me. It has everything to do with you, and I have the power to not let you come into my space and affect me."

"Sometimes people say something that you might be insecure about. So it takes a lot of strength to get over it, and one should keep working on themselves. It affects me when someone talks about my family," she concluded.

On the work front, Pashmina was last seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound. This film delves into the complexities of today's relationships, and it follows the story of 3 best friends, 2 relationships, 2 breakups, and their hidden secrets to each other about relationships.

It is presented by Tips Industries, it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The film will be released in theatres on June 21, 2024.