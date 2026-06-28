'I Have All The Right...': Khushbu Sundar Hits Back At Criticism For Posting Daughter's Wedding Photos After K Bhagyaraj's Death

Khushbu Sundar Defends Wedding Post Amid Bhagyaraj Death Backlash | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter, Avantika Sundar, recently tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Goa on Thursday evening, which was attended by several celebrities, including veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj. The wedding turned out to be Bhagyaraj's last public appearance before his shocking demise on June 27 in Chennai following a cardiac arrest.

Khushbu Sundar Defends Wedding Post Amid Bhagyaraj Death Backlash

After the wedding, Khushbu shared a candid photo with her husband on social media, drawing mixed reactions from some users who questioned the timing of the post in the wake of Bhagyaraj's death. Refusing to stay silent, Khushbu hit back at the criticism, asserting that she had every right to share memories from her daughter's special day.

'I Have All The Right To Be Happy'

She commented, "@deepapprriyajayyaprakashh why follow me then?? Only to criticize?? My daughter got married not even 48hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me?? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy."

Photo Via Instagram

Meanwhile, Khushbu also paid tribute to Bhagyaraj on Instagram. Sharing a photograph of the filmmaker, she wrote, "Rest in peace Sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you."

CM Vijay Announces State Honors For K Bhagyaraj

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph on Saturday announced full state honours for the iconic filmmaker as a mark of respect, acknowledging his phenomenal contributions to the film industry.

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Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj