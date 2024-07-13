'I Happened To Pick Up Piece Of Dirt...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Incident From KBC Sets That Caused Massive Fuss

Amitabh Bachchan |

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his best-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The megastar is all set to host season 16 of the TV reality show.

Amitabh took to his blog and shared an incident from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati that led to trouble. He stated that he had come for the recording of an episode and saw some dirt in the place, which he picked up from the floor. It turned out to the trouble, but people praised him for his humbleness.

Here's What He Stated In The Blog

Amitabh talked about the incident that happened on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. According to him, "I met a family who had had an association with some longitude, but what remains with them is that when they came to be a part of the audience in KBC, I happened to pick up a piece of dirt that was on the floor of the set, and not beckoned an assistant or the floor manager to do it .. BUT .. I mean .. what is so great is that .. you see something which needs to be cleaned, you pick it up rather than gear up an entire workforce of the establishment to clean it up. Ugguff ! it nothing.. but such a fuss made of it."

He further added, "It is not being humble of setting an example .. it's just an act of extreme normality .. and the hullabalooo is deafening .. And the director said it was one hellava thing that I asked him permission to go to the washroom during the shoot. Yes, I do need to take permission .. it is his set, his time, he is the Captain, I am the servant that has been employed, if I need to go for nature's call, I must seek his permission."

Big B concluded in his post, "He may have designed a shot that needed to be taken 'pronto' .. he may have needed me to stand in for the lighting to be done .. he may have wanted me to rehearse the shot with my colleagues or just me. A lot of things happen when the Captain is in charge .. so I need to get his permission to leave the set .. it was he who called me to the set when it was ready for the shot, it was he who wanted me to work in his film, I have to obey his word and dictate.. and I did just that.. so what is all the fuss about."

As per Times Now sources, the show is all set to premiere in August this year, and the date will be finalised soon. Their source also revealed, "Bachchan has immense energy and he never shows fatigue how he does it at his age is a mystery. Nobody can match up to him. He will make this season a hit as well."