'I Had To Walk Through My Own Fire...': Celina Jaitly All Set To Make Her Acting Comeback After 15 Years; Announces Her New Film Sister Nibedita

Celina Jaitly Announces Comeback | Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly has been making headlines because of issues in her personal life. She is going through a divorce and a child custody case, and is also fighting to bring her brother, retired Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, back to India. He is currently in custody in the UAE. Amid these personal challenges, Celina is all set to make her acting comeback after 15 years.

She took to Instagram to announce her new film, a biopic on Sister Nibedita. The actress shared a motion poster of the film and wrote, "#firstlook SISTER NIBEDITA - There is a saying that Maa Kali does not break you to destroy you. She breaks you so that everything false falls away, & what remains is your strongest, truest self. I had to walk through my own fire to arrive at this moment. Today, I return to the screen with my friend and National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s magnum opus, produced by Aritra Das & Sarbani Mukherjee, portraying one of history’s most extraordinary women, Sister 'Nibedita'."

Celina further shared details about Sister Nibedita and wrote that she resonates with the latter's journey.

The actress wrote, "In many ways, her journey resonates deeply with my own. Like her, I returned to India after years in Europe, not in search of comfort, but to rebuild. To rediscover purpose. To begin again. While my journey can never be compared with her immense sacrifice, I understand what it means when life strips away everything familiar & asks you to find yourself once more. Perhaps that is why playing Sister Nibedita feels less like performing a role & more like answering a calling. She reminds us that our greatest purpose often begins where certainty ends, & that sometimes we must first be broken before we become the people we were always meant to be. A labour of love (sic)."

Celina's fans are excited to watch her on the big screen.

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Celina Jaitly Movies

In the early 2000s, Celina starred in several popular films, including Janasheen, No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Golmaal Returns. Her last feature film was Thank You, which was released in 2011.

In 2020, she was seen in the short film Season's Greetings, which received a positive response.