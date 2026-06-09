Celina Jaitly Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain To Seek Blessings Amid Legal Battle With Estranged Husband Peter Haag

Former actress Celina Jaitly recently visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain and shared a note about her spiritual experience. The visit comes at a challenging time for the actress, who is currently involved in an ongoing legal and marital dispute with her estranged husband, Peter Haag.

Posting pictures from the temple on Instagram, Celina described the visit as a deeply moving experience. She wrote, "There are places you visit, and then there are places that touch your soul forever. Today, I had the divine blessing of offering my prayers at the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva."

Opening up on the impact of the visit, she added, "The energy of Mahakal is impossible to describe in words. Standing before the Lord of Time, one is reminded of how fleeting life is and how eternal the divine remains. In the midst of life’s challenges, the temple offers a profound sense of surrender, strength, and peace."

She stated that the temple visit offered her comfort and perspective during a difficult phase of life. Celina also encouraged others to experience the spiritual significance of the shrine, saying, "To all those planning a visit, I would encourage you to come not only as tourists but as seekers. Take a moment to absorb the ancient vibrations, witness the devotion of countless pilgrims, and allow yourself to experience the spiritual heart of Ujjain. May Mahakal bless all with courage, wisdom, protection, and inner peace. Har Har Mahadev."

The visit comes shortly after Celina publicly addressed legal notices sent by Peter Haag and his father, Wolfgang Haag, over alleged defamation. The actress claimed the notices were an attempt to silence her and divert attention from complaints and allegations she has raised.

Celina married Peter in 2011. The couple welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. In 2017, they were blessed with another set of twins, Arthur and Shamsher. However, Shamsher passed away due to a congenital heart condition shortly after birth.

Last year, Celina filed a domestic violence case against Peter in Mumbai’s Andheri court under the Domestic Violence Act. The actor accused him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, and reportedly sought damages worth Rs 50 crore along with compensation related to loss of income and property.