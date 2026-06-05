'I Refuse To Be Intimidated': Bollywood Actress Celina Jaitly Issues New Public Statement Amid Ongoing Legal Battle With Estranged Husband Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly Issues New Public Statement Amid Ongoing Legal Battle With Estranged Husband Peter Haag |

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly took to Instagram to release a public statement in response to the legal notice sent by her estranged husband, Peter Haag. She explained that two legal notices were sent to her by Peter and his father, Wolfgang Haag. They threatened to sue Celina for defamation. Celina added in her statement that the notices were sent to divert attention from police complaints, notices, allegations of violence, and evidence.

In her public statement, Celina wrote, "These are my children too. I am their mother & they are the reason I continue this fight." She explained that she has consistently supported joint custody and is seeking an amicable divorce. "Yet despite court orders, I remain without contact with my children just because I chose to fight for my rights," added Celina. The actress further stated that there have been consistent efforts by her estranged husband to remove her from her children's lives.

Celina stated that she made public appeals because her children were removed from the marital residence. The actress added that she has long felt subjected to "pressure, intimidation & attacks" on her rights. She stated that all the evidence has been placed before the relevant jurisdictions.

Refusing to remain silent amid the ongoing controversy, Celina stated, "What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent." She claimed to have had the courage to leave her husband, stand up for herself, and seek the return of what is rightfully hers. She further claimed that her estranged husband and his father are making efforts to "discredit, intimidate, and silence" her.

Towards the end of her public statement, Celina mentioned that her 50-year-old estranged husband, Peter, and his 75-year-old father, who is now on his third marriage, are issuing "legal threats" against her after "years of abuse."

Towards the end of the statement, Celina mentioned, "I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me." The actress added that she is "fighting with evidence" and has full faith in the judicial systems of both India and Austria.