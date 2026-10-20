‘I Had To Go To A Proper Psychiatrist’: Tanishaa Mukerji Was ‘Brainwashed’ By Bigg Boss Into A Relationship With Armaan Kohli?

‘ I Had To Go To A Proper Psychiatrist’: Tanishaa Mukerji Reveals Bigg Boss ‘Brainwashed’ Into Armaan Kohli Relationship |

Tanishaa Mukerji, who participated in Bigg Boss 7, has opened up about her relationship with Armaan Kohli during the reality show, claiming that she was “brainwashed” and “manipulated” into the situation. Reflecting on her experience, the actress revealed that it took her six months to move on from what she went through and that she sought professional psychiatric help after leaving the show. “Bigg Boss is like a lesson for life,” she said.

During a recent appearance on the Unfolding Humans podcast, Tanishaa spoke about how easily she was manipulated inside the Bigg Boss house. She explained that the experiences contestants go through on the show are not always of their own choosing, as the situations are shaped by the people controlling the format. “Because in a game show, those experiences are determined by the people controlling the game show,” she said.

Tanishaa also admitted that she realised only later how carefully one needs to navigate reality television. Discussing her connection with Armaan, she said she felt a sense of familiarity with him because he, too, belonged to the film industry. According to the actress, the circumstances inside the house played a role in bringing them closer. “The situation put us into those moments,” she explained while reflecting on their chemistry.

Recalling the impact the experience had on her, Tanishaa described her relationship with Armaan as “trauma bonding” and revealed that she sought psychiatric help after the show. “When I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I had to go to a proper psychiatrist to understand what was going on in my head,” she said.

She further revealed, “It took me six months to break out of Bigg Boss brainwashing.” Tanishaa also reflected on how her background may have made her more susceptible to manipulation, admitting that she had been living in a bubble and was easily influenced. She stressed that contestants need to be cautious before signing up for reality shows and understand the emotional impact such experiences can have.