 'I Had Tears': Shabana Azmi Says Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Refusing To Do Intimate Scene
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Had Tears': Shabana Azmi Says Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Refusing To Do Intimate Scene

'I Had Tears': Shabana Azmi Says Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Refusing To Do Intimate Scene

Shabana Azmi shared that during the shoot of the song Dil Mein Tujhe Bithakar in Fakira, she was scared after she saw some of the moves that were choreographed for the song that were intimate

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
A still from Dil Mein Tujhe Bithakar |

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently recalled working with her idol Shashi Kapoor in the 1976 film, Fakira, and shared how she broke down on the sets as she did not want to shoot for some intimate scenes. But instead of consoling her, Kapoor went up to her and called her 'stupid', which made her think that the star was 'mean'.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Azmi recalled how Kapoor scolded people around him as a way of showing affection. She then shared that during the shoot of the song Dil Mein Tujhe Bithakar in Fakira, she was scared after she saw some of the moves that were choreographed for the song that were intimate.

"I was very young at that time, and I had tears in my eyes. I left the set, and my heart was thudding because I really didn’t want to do those shots," she shared.

She went on to say that as she cried in front of her hairdresser and said that she did not want to do those scenes, Shashi Kapoor came in and scolded her. "He said, ‘Why, when you became an actress, didn’t you realise this when you told your mother you want to become an actress, stupid girl’," she recalled.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Shabana Azmi To Lodge Police Complaint After Discovering Phishing Attempts Under...
article-image

While Azmi thought that the veteran star was mean to her, she returned to the sets and saw that he had changed all the moves that she had a problem with. "That was the kind of person he was," she said.

She also revealed that she was a fan of Kapoor ever since she was just 9 years old, and that she would buy black and white photos of the star and get them signed by him.

Read Also
Shabana Azmi: ‘I feel the most alive when I am acting...’
article-image

Besides Fakira, Azmi and Kapoor also shared the screen in films like Hira Aur Patthar, Chor Sipahee, Atithee and Oonch Neech Beech.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Had Tears': Shabana Azmi Says Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Refusing To Do Intimate Scene

'I Had Tears': Shabana Azmi Says Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Refusing To Do Intimate Scene

Rohit Shetty On Shooting Singham Again In Kashmir After Abrogation Of Article 370: 'Had An Emotional...

Rohit Shetty On Shooting Singham Again In Kashmir After Abrogation Of Article 370: 'Had An Emotional...

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Says He Attempted Suicide After Infamous Showdown With Salman...

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Says He Attempted Suicide After Infamous Showdown With Salman...

Chhaya Kadam Reacts To Getting Trolled For Dancing On Cannes Red Carpet: 'Why Follow Protocol?'

Chhaya Kadam Reacts To Getting Trolled For Dancing On Cannes Red Carpet: 'Why Follow Protocol?'

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Brands Use AI To Show Her Wrinkled Face In Ads: 'It's Really Scary'

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Brands Use AI To Show Her Wrinkled Face In Ads: 'It's Really Scary'