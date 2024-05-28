'I Had Tears': Shabana Azmi Says Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Refusing To Do Intimate Scene

A still from Dil Mein Tujhe Bithakar |

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently recalled working with her idol Shashi Kapoor in the 1976 film, Fakira, and shared how she broke down on the sets as she did not want to shoot for some intimate scenes. But instead of consoling her, Kapoor went up to her and called her 'stupid', which made her think that the star was 'mean'.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Azmi recalled how Kapoor scolded people around him as a way of showing affection. She then shared that during the shoot of the song Dil Mein Tujhe Bithakar in Fakira, she was scared after she saw some of the moves that were choreographed for the song that were intimate.

"I was very young at that time, and I had tears in my eyes. I left the set, and my heart was thudding because I really didn’t want to do those shots," she shared.

She went on to say that as she cried in front of her hairdresser and said that she did not want to do those scenes, Shashi Kapoor came in and scolded her. "He said, ‘Why, when you became an actress, didn’t you realise this when you told your mother you want to become an actress, stupid girl’," she recalled.

While Azmi thought that the veteran star was mean to her, she returned to the sets and saw that he had changed all the moves that she had a problem with. "That was the kind of person he was," she said.

She also revealed that she was a fan of Kapoor ever since she was just 9 years old, and that she would buy black and white photos of the star and get them signed by him.

Besides Fakira, Azmi and Kapoor also shared the screen in films like Hira Aur Patthar, Chor Sipahee, Atithee and Oonch Neech Beech.