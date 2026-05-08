'I Got Into Drinking...': Neetu Kapoor Finally Breaks Silence On Why She Started Working After Rishi Kapoor's Death; Opens Up About Being Trolled

Neetu Kapoor / Rishi Kapoor | Instagram

After Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020, Neetu Kapoor started working, and was seen in Dharma Productions' Jugjugg Jeeyo. She later signed a few more projects and also featured in multiple advertisements. Now, during a conversation with Soha Ali Khan for her YouTube show, All About Her, Neetu opened up about the trolling that she faced for working after Rishi's demise, and also revealed why she opted to start working.

The veteran actress said, “I just started working. He passed away, and I did JugJugg Jeeyo. I just went to work to get the confidence back. I was in such a bad state, and it was so hurting when people used to say ke ‘ohh he passed away, and she jumped into work’. That was horrible. But they don’t know why I did it."

Neetu Kapoor On Why She Started Working After Rishi Kapoor's Death

Neetu further said, "I have to tell you what happened to me. When he passed away, I couldn’t sleep for a month or two, and I got into drinking. I used to start drinking, and then I could not sleep without drinking."

The actress revealed that she was in a phase where she didn't like herself. She called her doctor and asked for help. Neetu added that a gynaecologist used to come to her house at night around 11 pm and inject her to put her to sleep. This continued for 10 days, and on the 11th or 12th day she called the doctor and said that she is good now and can move on.

The veteran actress said, "But I needed to get out. I spoke to Karan (Karan Johar), and he asked me to get back to work."

Neetu Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Neetu Kapoor starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi has hit the big screens on Friday. However, the film has received mostly negative reviews from the critics. She has a film lined up titled Letters To Mr. Khanna.