'I Freaked Out': Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reveals Her Cousin Was 'Potentially Being Detained' During NEET Paper Leak Protest- VIDEO |

While several celebrities have recently voiced their support for the ongoing NEET paper leak protests, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan chose to remain silent. Addressing the reason behind her decision, Ira took to Instagram and revealed why she did not speak up on the issue. "I don't look at the news and I don't look at social media," she said.

Responding to the much-asked question, "Why am I not speaking up about the protests?", Ira admitted that while she often advocates for mental health, she did not feel she had anything meaningful to contribute to the conversation surrounding the NEET paper leak protests. "I didn't think I had anything to say that was going to add to the conversation in any manner. Especially because I'm not having feelings about it," she said.

Explaining her stance further, Ira revealed that she consciously avoids consuming news or watching videos related to violence and protests on social media. She said she does so because such content emotionally overwhelms her and leaves her feeling "helpless." However, she clarified that she is aware of what is happening and has been following the developments in her own way.

"My way of not getting overwhelmed and helpless, but still not ignoring things, is that I divert my energy and my focus," Ira said, adding that she deliberately redirects her attention instead of constantly exposing herself to distressing content, whether it is related to discrimination, injustice, or other difficult issues.

Recalling one incident that deeply affected her, Ira shared that a relative had sent her a reel in which her cousin was allegedly being detained during one of the protests. "She was potentially being detained at one of the protests and I freaked out. As soon as I realised she was safe, I was fine and went out to work," she said. Ira added that she also refrained from making a public statement because she did not believe her speaking up would have a meaningful impact.

She further admitted that she does not relate to the pressure students experience while preparing for competitive examinations. At the same time, she stressed that there should be better communication between the government and the students. Concluding her video, Ira said, "I really hope it ends with the least amount of emotional, psychological, physical pain possible to anybody."

Along with the video, Ira acknowledged that having the option to distance herself from the issue is a privilege. In the caption, she wrote, "I see that being able to, being able to afford to… having the option at all to look away… is a privilege. I'm figuring out what my most helpful role can be that aligns with my values and that's what I'll do."

Ira Khan is a mental health advocate and the founder and CEO of the Agatsu Foundation, a Mumbai-based non-profit that works to make mental health support more accessible and less stigmatised.