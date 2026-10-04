'I Found It Extremely Defamatory': Imam Siddique Objects To Salman Khan's Remark On Bigg Boss 20, Says He Never Harassed Any Contestant

Imam Siddique Seeks Clarification From Salman Over Bigg Boss Remark |

Former Bigg Boss contestant Imam Siddique, who participated in Season 6 of the reality show, has penned an open letter to host Salman Khan after his name was mentioned during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Imam, who famously told Salman "Salman bhai, time out" during his season, objected to the comparison made by the host and sought clarification over the remark.

Imam Siddique Objects To Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Remark

During the October 3 episode, Salman referred to Imam while discussing contestant Qazi Touqeer's behaviour. Following the remark, Imam took to social media to address Salman directly and said he found the reference "extremely defamatory and factually incorrect."

In his open letter, Imam disputed the attribution and maintained that he had never harassed any contestant with the intention of troubling them. He also recalled his stint on Bigg Boss 6', stating that his journey was centred on entertainment, tasks and performance. “Imam Siddique ne bhi yeh kiya tha...” was the statement Imam quoted in his letter while objecting to how his name was used on the show.

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'I Request Clarification And Correction'

He said that being presented as a negative example before a large television audience, without being present to respond, could affect his reputation and the work he has done over the past 44 years.

Imam added, "I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show, and that my name not be used in a defamatory context in future." He said the reference also affected his family’s honour.

Imam concluded by saying that he has always respected Salman as an elder brother in the industry and hopes the matter will be addressed with fairness.