 ‘I Feel Proud To Be Part Of Projects That Portray Boldness Tastefully’: Sara Khan On Audience Accepting Intimacy Onscreen (Exclusive)
Sara Khan, known for her stint in shows like ‘Bidaai’ and more, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and opened up on how the viewers have now evolved into accepting

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actor Sara Khan says acting and its approach have evolved with the continued growth of OTT platforms. She further stressed that though there is no dearth of work opportunities, it has also led to massive competition.

She said, “With so many new projects coming out every week, there’s no shortage of opportunities, but it’s also more competitive. Not every project will become a hit, and that’s the reality. But the sheer volume of content being produced means that actors have more chances to showcase their skills.”

“The challenge now is to choose scripts wisely. If you’re just jumping onto anything, you might get lost in the crowd. Quality will always stand out, and as an actor, it’s important to be a part of stories that resonate with the audience. The future of acting is going to be a mix of embracing bold characters and sticking to the basics—great storytelling, and that’s where OTT shines,” she added.

Sara also confessed that OTT has brought bold content to the forefront, and has also normalized viewing it. She said, “Personally, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. In fact, it reflects the changing mindset of our audience. People are ready to watch content that is real and relatable, even if it means showing intimacy or addressing taboos. But there’s a fine line between being bold and being vulgar.”

“I feel proud to be part of projects that portray boldness tastefully, without crossing that line. There’s an art to it, and OTT has allowed us to explore that art. The audience is more mature now, and they appreciate good storytelling, whether it’s bold or not. At the end of the day, it’s all about the script, the execution, and how the boldness adds to the story rather than just being there for shock value,” she ended.

