'I Feel Humiliated...': Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Lyricist REACTS To Backlash Over 'Double Meaning' Lyrics

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Lyricist Reacts To Backlash | Photo Via X

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt's latest track Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil is grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons after netizens slammed it for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. Lyricist Raqueeb Alam, who is credited for the song, has now broken his silence, clarifying that he did not pen the lyrics and that they were originally written in Kannada by the film’s director, Prem.

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Lyricist Reacts To Backlash

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqueeb said that he had warned the makers that the song might not work and could even face censorship, but it was released anyway. "When I was asked to write all this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work, and will be censored too. They told me to only literally translate the Kannada version and give it to them, they will set it to the song’s meter. Words like ‘Choosega’, ‘chaatega’ are all there in the original version only," he added.

'Feeling Humiliated Because Of Sarke Chunar'

Further, the lyricist stated that only at the end of the song is it revealed that the track is actually about an alcohol bottle. He said, "Lekin usse pehle sab kuchh itna ganda hai. Maine mana kiya tha. Mujhe kya zaroorat hai aise gaane likhne ki?"

He added that when he writes meaningful songs, they often go unnoticed. He mentioned that he has written the Hindi version of Chikri Chikri for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi and also penned all the Hindi songs of Pushpa. He said he is feeling humiliated because of Sarke Chunar.

Makers To Apologise & Release New Fresh Version

Raqueeb further revealed that on Monday night, following the backlash, he was requested to write a fresh version with clean lyrics, which he submitted on Tuesday morning. He added that the new version was being recorded the same day, with the makers planning to release it on Tuesday evening along with an apology note.