Nora Fatehi's 'Vulgar' Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke REMOVED From YouTube After Backlash Over Lyrics & Choreography

The makers of KD: The Devil have taken down the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from YouTube following strong backlash on social media over its lyrics and presentation. Featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, the track had initially grabbed attention for its vibrant visuals. However, soon sparked criticism, with several viewers calling out what they described as bold lyrics and suggestive choreography.

The song's video remained available on YouTube until March 16, but by the morning of March 17, it had been taken down. Even when accessing the original YouTube link, it now displays the message, "Video unavailable. This video is private."

Set in a lively dance bar backdrop, the video showed Nora performing in a ghaghra choli alongside a group of backup dancers, surrounded by a crowd of men. A particular hook step, where she playfully drops and picks up her pallu, went viral online.

While the visuals drew traction, a section of the audience expressed discomfort, labelling the track as overly provocative.

The controversy largely centred around the song’s opening verse, which uses a strong double entendre. Though the lyrics initially appear to hint at an intimate act, the later lines clarify that they refer to a drink and a bottle. Despite this contextual shift, many users continued to criticise the wording, saying it was "inappropriate."

Amid the growing outrage, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanungo also reacted strongly to the song. Questioning its content, he asked on March 16, "Who can sit with their civilised family and watch this?" In a post on X, he further stated that the NHRC would issue notices to the makers and that they would eventually face action.

The makers have not reacted to the controversy yet.

The music video also featured Sanjay Dutt in a prominent appearance, while the lyrics were penned by Raqueeb Alam.

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is a Kannada period action drama headlined by Dhruva Sarja. Set in 1970s Bengaluru, the film is said to be inspired by real-life events and follows the journey of Kaali, a small-time criminal who gets drawn into the city’s underworld.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravind.

According to reports, KD: The Devil is slated for a theatrical release on April 30, 2026.