'I Don't Think Intention Was To Put Anybody Down': Aditi Shankar Defends Anupama Parameswaran Amid 'Narcissistic Abuse' Row As Netizens Link It To Dhruv Vikram- VIDEO

Aditi Shankar Defends Anupama Parameswaran Amid 'Narcissistic Abuse' Row As Netizens Link It To Dhruv Vikram- VIDEO |

Tamil actress Aditi Shankar recently addressed fellow actress Anupama Parameswaran's comments in an interview. Aditi praised Anupama for raising awareness about narcissistic abuse. However, she also clarified that she did not think Anupama's intention was to put anyone down, seemingly referring to her alleged ex-boyfriend Dhruv Vikram.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Aditi was asked whether she thinks people are easily categorised as red flags or green flags. Aditi responded that people have certain characteristics that put them into these categories. She then recalled watching an interview in which Anupama opened up about being in a "narcissistic abuse" relationship.

Aditi Shankar applauds Anupama Parameshwaran for speaking up;creating awareness.Women for women is my fav genre pic.twitter.com/63K74rNAET — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 19, 2026

Aditi said, "I recently watched an interview where there is another fellow actress who gave this interview. I understand people have very different views on that. But, for me, the core of it was she created so much awareness." She further added that Anupama had created awareness among people who may be going through a similar situation but have no idea about it.

The actress went on to praise Anupama without taking her name, saying, "So, hats off to that for diligently speaking. It was so well put, well phrased but also genuine. It was her story." Aditi also addressed the trolling surrounding Anupama's comments and claims that her intention was to put her alleged ex-boyfriend Dhruv down. Defending Anupama, she said, "I don't think the intention was to put anybody down. But what I would take from it is that she created awareness and that was great."

Anupama opens up about Love and Reason Begind Breakup…😮 pic.twitter.com/pO201ezymo — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 12, 2026

In her recent interview with Dhanya Varma, Anupama Parameswaran opened up about the difficult relationship she had been in for nearly two years, without revealing the person's identity. She described the experience as "narcissistic abuse" and said it had caused her significant physical and emotional distress. Anupama explained that she wanted to speak about her experience after beginning her healing journey, saying, "There are two years of pain, physical and emotional destruction, behind that one post."