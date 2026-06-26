'I Don’t Remember A World Before You...': Anshula Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Brother Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday

Actor Arjun Kapoor turned 41 on Friday, and his fans have been wishing him on social media. Amid all the wishes came a special wish from his sister, Anshula Kapoor. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her brother on his special day.

Anshula posted a video, which has a montage of their pictures, and she wrote, "Happy birthday to my first friend, my first wrestling companion 😂 but also my first protector, my first safe place & my loudest cheerleader @arjunkapoor. I don’t remember a world before you, and I honestly can’t imagine one without you. Every version of me has had the privilege of being your little sister, and I wouldn’t want it any other way (sic)."

She further wrote, "My wish for you this year is simple: that life is as kind to you as you’ve always been to the people you love. That your heart feels lighter, your dreams feel closer, your smile comes easier, and you never forget just how deeply you’re loved. Thank you for always having my back and for making life louder, funnier, safer, and fuller in a million ways you’ll probably never even realise. Love you, bhai, always (sic)."

Replying to Anshula, Arjun wrote in the comments, "Love u to ♾️ and beyond (sic)."

Arjun and Anshula have always given their fans sibling goals. Their social media posts for each other and with each other always grab everyone's attention.

Anshula Kapoor Wedding

Meanwhile, Anshula is all set to get married to her fiancé, Rohan Thakkar, next month. Their wedding is reportedly going to take place on July 6, 2026. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Mata Ki Chowki a couple of days ago.

Read Also Rumours Say Anshula Kapoor Will Wed On July 6 In Mumbai

While informing everyone about the wedding celebrations, she had posted on Instagram, "Love. Family. Blessings. Our wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki lovingly hosted by Rohan’s family (sic)."