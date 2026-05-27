Rumours Say Anshula Kapoor Will Wed On July 6 In Mumbai |

The monsoon wedding

Save the date, The father-of-the-bride, big-time filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has reportedly told his closest friends’ circle, which includes screenwriter Rumi Jaffery, actor Akshaye Khanna, and a few others. Chachus Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, both of whom have busy shooting schedules, have also been asked to keep their diaries marked for July 6. Half-sisters and super-busy actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are also gearing up for their elder sister’s big day. Currently, Janhvi is on her promotional tour for her June 4 multilingual film, Peddi, with Ram Charan. And Khushi has just returned from Greece after completing the spiritual sequel Mom 2, produced by her father. First cousins Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor Boolani will also be present at the wedding. Anshula is a popular girl in her family.

Will heiress and first cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja make it?

Sonam Kapoor is currently in London. She flew from Mumbai a while ago after birthing her second son, Rudralok Kapoor Ahuja. Since she is close to her cousins Anshula and Arjun, Sonam, her uber-rich entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja, and their two baby boys are also expected to attend the wedding.

Sonam Kapoor |

An interesting aside: Sonam’s wealth just increased

The Bollywood actress and her husband recently made headlines when one of their companies reportedly picked up five flats in the Hillcrest building, Notting Hill, London, valued at a reported Rs 51.4 crore. This property is in the vicinity of their approximately valued Rs 270-crore vintage mansion, which is said to be 200 years old. There was some concern from the neighbours about the five flats being used for the Kapoor-Ahuja servants/support staff. However, that speculation has been shot down by the representatives of the actress and her husband, saying that the newly purchased flats were an investment.

Rohan Thakkar’s KJo connection

Just a few days ago, filmmaker Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, whom people call the real Karan-Arjun, were seen at a five-star hotel for an event to promote their common friend Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Rohan is known to Karan because he worked for the filmmaker’s OTT and ad wing, Dharmatic.

Did Karan play cupid to Anshula and Rohan?

Boney’s eldest daughter, 33-year-old Anshula, got engaged to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, who studied in New York. She reportedly met him on a dating app, but Karan is close to the couple. Anshula, he has known all through her life, and Rohan has worked with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment in the capacity of a freelance writer. Last October, Thakkar and Kapoor got officially engaged. The marriage is expected to be a big-fat Bollywood-style, blingy but classy affair. And the monsoon blues are likely to be set aside because big and small stars will adorn the red carpet. Anshula’s elder brother, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, is busy with the arrangements.

Karan Johar\\ |

“He accompanies Anshula to make all important purchases, choose venues, check on food menus, and is looking at all minute details. Bhai-behan sab kuch dekh rahe hain,” said a source close to the Kapoor khandaan.

Arjun Kapoor |

“Anshula is my go-to person for almost everything,” Arjun has said in interviews. The brother and sister are nearly seven years apart. But they enjoy an enviable bond and are inseparable because Arjun almost single-handedly parented Anshula, more so after the untimely demise of their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012. They live in a tastefully done Juhu apartment block, a stone’s throw away from Shatrughan Sinha’s bungalow, Ramayan. Their father, Boney, who married actress Sridevi in 1997, has been staying separately with his second family in an eight-thousand sq ft duplex at Pali Hill, Bandra. His star daughters, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and their 19 dogs also live there. A frequenter at the Kapoor duplex is Janhvi’s beau, industrialist boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. His/Janhvi’s uniformed security can also be spotted in the background.

The father of the bride is a pap favourite

Baap toh baap hai. The 70-plus Boney Kapoor, who is a popular man in the film industry, is emotionally invested in all his four children. And he is equally invested in his newfound image. Off late, he has also lost oodles of weight and is looking dapper after a hair-transplant job, for which he allegedly got paid. In other words, he was the model for the hair-restoration specialist. With a brand-new international-designer wardrobe, Boney is as much a paparazzi favourite as his children. He was seen as Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) and is said to be seriously considering more acting options. So, besides being a prolific producer, Boney also wants a second vocation as an actor.

Finally, back to the bride

On an earlier occasion, Boney also got emotional about Anshula’s wedding because she is his eldest daughter. And unlike his other actor-children, Anshula has had a more protected lifestyle, away from the limelight. The curly-haired, fair-skinned girl is easily the best Kapoor from this film khandaan. Her warm nature and tehzeeb (polite and cultured manner) have made her a much-liked person in film and social circles.