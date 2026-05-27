'Salman Khan Mere Messiah Hain': Rakhi Sawant Reveals How Bollywood Superstar Revived Her Career Through Bigg Boss

Rakhi Sawant Reveals How Salman Khan Revived Her Career Through Bigg Boss |

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant called Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan her "messiah." She said that whenever her career went down, Salman stepped in to help her. Rakhi also revealed that he stood by her side when her mother was hospitalised and even helped her financially during the difficult phase.

In an interview with Ajaz Khan on Unfiltered with Ajaz Khan, Rakhi said, "Mere liye agar is dharti paar koi messiah hai to wo Salman bhai hain." She then recalled how Salman supported her when her mother was admitted to the hospital. Rakhi claimed that Salman helped clear her hospital bills worth Rs 2-3 crores and even arranged for a doctor from America for her mother’s treatment.

Remembering everything Salman did for her, Rakhi said, "Main to ghutnon pe aa ke thankyou bola. Marte dam tak main Salman bhaai ko jitna thankyou bolu utna kam hai." Host Ajaz Khan also spoke about Salman helping him multiple times in his career.

Thanking Salman once again, Rakhi added, "Meri chamid ka joota bhi bana ke unko pehnaungi to kam hai (Even if I make shoes out of my skin and make them wear it, it still wouldn’t be enough)." She further revealed that whenever her career faced a downfall, Salman would bring her into Bigg Boss to help revive it. Rakhi admitted, "Jab bhi mera career down hua na Salman bhai ne mereko Bigg Boss mein daal diya. Udhar se mera career ban jata hai." She also confessed that she has no shame in admitting that the money she earned from Bigg Boss helped run her household.

Rakhi Sawant began her career with small appearances in Bollywood films and dance numbers before rising to fame in the early 2000s. She grabbed nationwide attention with her hit song "Pardesiya" from the film Masti and later became known for her bold personality and controversial statements. Rakhi went on to participate in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her biggest breakthrough came through Bigg Boss, where her entertaining nature and outspoken attitude made her one of the most talked-about contestants in the show’s history.