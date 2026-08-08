'I Don't Know From Where They...': Yash Breaks Silence On Toxic Being 'Shelved', Reveals Geetu Mohandas' Film Was Shot For 200 Days- VIDEO

Yash Breaks Silence On Toxic Being 'Shelved', Reveals Geetu Mohandas' Film Was Shot For 200 Days |

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and director Geetu Mohandas came together in Bengaluru for the trailer launch of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. During the event, Yash finally addressed the persistent rumours surrounding the film's delayed release and speculation that it had been "shelved." The actor hit back at such reports while opening up about the extensive effort that went into making the much-awaited film.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Yash said, "Every 10th day or 20th day, there will be news about a film being shelved, a film being stopped. I don’t know from where they write these stories." The actor revealed that Toxic was shot for around 200 days and explained the reason behind the long gap. Yash added, "It might look like I’ve taken a long gap, trust me. We started August 8, two years ago. This film was shot for 200 days. We have shot two versions."

Yash also assured audiences that the extensive investment in the film would be visible on screen. He said, "You can see every penny we have spent. It is on screen."

Yash Thanks His Wife Radhika Pandit

Yash also took a moment during the event to thank his wife, Radhika Pandit, for standing by him throughout the demanding process. He acknowledged that being associated with him is not always easy and said, "It’s not easy to be my friend, okay? It’s not easy to be associated with me in any way. Trust me, I’m a very difficult person to be with."

The actor further described Toxic as a "very demanding" project and revealed that he pushed himself "beyond comfort zone" while working on the film.

Toxic will be released nationwide on August 26, 2026. The movie will be available to watch in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, along with an English version.