'I Don't Have The Energy To Fight': Dakota Johnson On Constant Dating Rumours And Social Media Scrutiny

Actress Dakota Johnson has opened up about the constant speculation surrounding her personal life, saying she has stopped feeling the need to clarify reports about who she is dating. The Fifty Shades of Grey fame said she would rather focus her energy on other aspects of her life than respond to every rumour circulating online.

In an interview cited by E! News, Johnson said she has become used to seeing inaccurate reports about her romantic life, even when she is simply spending time with people from her professional circle.

“Even if I go to dinner with my manager or my lawyer, it’s like, ‘Seen with mystery man.’ I also don’t care,” Johnson said. She admitted that trying to correct every such report feels pointless.

“I think it’s just futile. People are gonna believe what they wanna believe, and I don’t have the energy to fight for that. I would much rather focus on other things in my life,” she said.

Johnson further said she has learned to ignore much of what is written about her online. “Every day, there’s something on the internet that’s ridiculous and true or not true, and I don’t care.”

Earlier this month, Johnson was photographed in New York City with musician Machine Gun Kelly. The sighting came weeks after reports of her split from musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury.

Dakota Johnson on staying away from social media

Johnson also revealed that she has consciously distanced herself from social media because she no longer enjoys the level of scrutiny it brings.

“Maybe when I was in my younger 20s, I had a moment of being on social media just for fun and laughs ’cause I love a clever thing,” she said, adding, “But I just don’t f--k with it. I feel really uncomfortable with the constant documenting of people’s lives,” she added.

The actress had previously been asked about her love life in a recent interview. At the time, she chose not to disclose details and said, “I don’t want to say anything about that,” as cited by E! News. However, Johnson did joke about her apparent preference for musicians. “They like me,” she said, adding, “I don’t know what to say.” She then added, “And I like them.”

When asked, “What’s not to like?” Johnson replied, “A lot! A lot. Tricky motherf--kers.”

Johnson previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Johnson is set to star alongside Anne Hathaway in Verity, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres in India on October 2.