Dakota Johnson On Kissing Anne Hathaway In Verity: 'I Would Kiss Annie For The Rest Of My Life'

Dakota Johnson Says She'd 'Kiss' Anne Hathaway 'For the Rest of My Life' |

The much-talked-about kiss between actresses Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway in their film Verity has already caught the attention of fans, even before its theatrical release. Now, in one of her interviews, Dakota has opened up about sharing the intimate moment with her co-star, and her response was anything but shy.

During a recent interview with Extra TV, Dakota was asked about the kiss between her and Anne, which was teased in the trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller. The actress responded playfully, making it clear that she had no complaints about the scene.

“I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life. Every day. If you need me, I’m there,” Dakota said, before jokingly apologising to Josh Hartnett, who stars alongside the two actresses in the film.

In a new interview, Dakota Johnson says she would kiss Anne Hathaway for the rest of her life:



“I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life. Every day. If you need me, I'm there.” pic.twitter.com/UUfn06vx6a — Anne Hathaway Archives 📚 (@ahathawayfiles) September 20, 2026

Anne also spoke about the intimate scenes in Verity and revealed that the cast had several kissing moments while filming. “We all kissed each other. It’s a miracle nobody got sick. Let’s put it that way,” she joked.

The kiss between Dakota and Anne has become one of the most discussed moments from the film's promotional material. Their chemistry is expected to be an important part of the story, which explores attraction, obsession and manipulation against the backdrop of a disturbing mystery.

Based on Colleen Hoover's novel, Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota, a struggling writer who is hired to complete the books of acclaimed author Verity Crawford, portrayed by Anne. Lowen moves into the Crawford family estate, where she discovers a disturbing autobiographical manuscript containing shocking revelations about Verity's life.

As Lowen gets closer to Verity's husband Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett, she finds herself caught between what is real and what may have been deliberately written to manipulate her. The story gradually blurs the boundaries between fiction and reality, attraction and obsession.

Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International. The film is scheduled to release in India on October 2, 2026, in cinemas.