'I Didn't Get Any Support...': Mandana Karimi On Why She Has Decided To Leave India; Reveals She Is Banned In Iran - Watch Video

Mandana Karimi On Why She Is Leaving India | Instagram

Actress Mandana Karimi, in one of her interviews, had stated that she is leaving India and hopes to shift to Iran. Her interview went viral, and of course, she faced a lot of trolling for saying that she feels India has betrayed her. On Thursday, Mandana took to Instagram to share a video, in which she has gave reasons why she has decided to leave India, and she also revealed that she cannot go back to Iran, as she is banned there.

The actress said, "I have been banned from Iran 10 years ago. I cannot go back to Iran. Yes, I am leaving India; I am moving out of India, but I am not going back to Iran. I am upset at India because for the past few months, I didn't get any support in India, and suddenly, when Khamenei is dead, when Israel and America's name has come into the picture, everyone has an opinion in India. Everyone is on the streets, and they can actually mourn for Khamenei, which I couldn't do it, and I still cannot do it."

She further said, "Because of the security reasons, I have been stuck at one place, and none of my even closest friends have my location because of safety reasons, and still I am trying to talk to the media to amplify the voices of Iranians. I haven't been acting in movies for the past six years. That was my decision to stop acting in movies."

Mandana Karimi On Having An Opinion For Iran

In the video, Mandana also stated that even though she left Iran at the age of 18, it is still her country, and she will have an opinion about it. The actress said that the interviews that she is giving is not for herself but for Iran. She doesn't want to talk about herself and just wants to speak about her country.

Mandana has been sharing videos about Iran for the past many months on her Instagram. She has been speaking about what's happening in the country, and asking people to support Iran.