‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)

Alice Kaushik, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal post her eviction from the show. In this conversation, we asked the actress about her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon denying her statement of him proposing to her for marriage and whether she felt insulted when Salman Khan announced the same on national television.

Speaking to us about the same, the actress ruled out feeling insulted and said, “I cried. I did not feel insulted. I dint. It’s just that, Kanwar ki koi bhi news Bahut dino baad mere paas aarahi thi aur wo news ye thi, uske interview ke beech ka part, so main kaafi emotional hogayi thi. And I was like, arre Aisa Kyun kehdiya, because he did approach me like that.”

For the uninformed, in one of the initial episodes of the show, Alice had revealed to Karan Veer about Kanwar Dhillon proposing her for marriage directly. In various interviews post this episode, the actor ‘denied’ the same and stated that Alice may have said so in excitement and that he just said that Alice is someone he would want to settle down with eventually. This clip was then narrated to Alice on one of the Weekend ka vaar episodes by host Salman Khan, post which, the actress was seen breaking down in tears.