 'I Cheated On My Wife With MULTIPLE Women, It Destroyed Her': Dill Mill Gayye's Amit Tandon Recalls What Made 'Wandering High' Come Back In Life
Amit Tandon, known for his stint in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Kasam and more, recently spoke about cheating on his wife Ruby Tandon in the past and how it destroyed her. With tears in his eyes, Amit calls Ruby a 'strong woman' to still stand by him. The couple, who filed for divorce a few years ago have now mended things and also renewed their vows.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Amit Tandon, known for his stint in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Kasam and more is both a singer and an actor. The actor, who was in the news after his wedding with wife Ruby Tandon fell apart, in a recent media interaction revealed what went wrong between him and Ruby and how after everything that transpired, the two have finally come together again.

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Amit recalls how he proposed to wife Ruby on the sets of his show when she had come to visit him and how, post that, the duo tied the knot. However, after a few years of their marriage, things started turning bitter. The Kasam fame states that if his family would have been there with him, things would have been different. Amit says, ''I am a hot headed Arian, she is a hot headed Scorpion, so when we would fight, there was no body who would ask us to calm down. If we stayed with our family, they would ask us to go to our separate rooms, they would ask us to calm down. However, that did not happen and the cracks in the relationship kept growing.''

The actor further reveals how, all these fights, made way for his old philandering ways to come back in his life. When asked if he cheated on Ruby, the actor says, ''Yes, I did cheat on her. I mean I have had moments jaha pe maine apne impulses ko, I let them get the better of me. Kuch wakt tak toh usko kuch pata bhi nahi tha but jab eventually usko pata chala, it destroyed her because ek aurat ke liye, especially a woman who has left her whole family to come be with you, ek crack aajata hai aap ke beech and some times it does not get repaired. Wo badhta jaata hai.''

Amit then reveals how, like a lot of couples, they decided to have a child, thinking it will fix their relationship. However, the actor states that it did not do that and that for couples to believe in this concept is just a mistake.

''2017 mein we filed for divorce when things got out of hand for the two of us. But, like I said there is a higher power up there. We both moved on. I had gotten into another relationship as well. But I feel like, ye kudrat ka plan hi tha that things had to come back and by god's grace, is bar jab hum wapas aaye, it was completely different. Last year, we renewed our vows as well.''

For the uninformed, while Amit is a well known television actor and a musician, his wife Ruby Tandon is a very well known cosmetologist with a clientale that includes celebrities like Kajol Devgn, Pankhury Awasthy, Gautam Rode, Mouni Roy and a lot more. However, Ruby had a fallout with Mouni a few years back.

