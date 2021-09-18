'Don't want to see her face ever again': Amit Tandon slams Mouni Roy, says he will never forgive her

Singer and television actor Amit Tandon recently lashed out at actress Mouni Roy and said that she used his wife Ruby and left her when she was in trouble.

In one of his interviews, Amit also stated that he wouldn't want to see Mouni's face 'ever again'.

Amit told ETimes recently that he usually don't give a s**t and he will never see Mouni Roy's face ever again, adding that the actress 'used' his wife.

Amit further said that when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni didn't support her and they saw a new face of Mouni. He added that they had perceived her as a genuine person, but she has hurt Ruby's soul.

Amit also stated that there is no forgiveness for Mouni from their side and even if Ruby accepts her back in her life, he won't be around her.

Amit married Ruby, a dermatologist, in 2007 and the couple has a daughter, Jiyana. They separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2019.

In 2017, Ruby was reportedly arrested and spent 10 months in Dubai's Al Raffa jail after the Dubai Health Authority complained against her for threatening some government officials. She returned to India in January 2019.

For those unversed, Amit kickstarted his career after participating in the first season of singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Since then, he has starred in shows like 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.'

He is rumoured to be participating in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 03:51 PM IST