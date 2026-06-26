'I Can't Deny That It Doesn't Exist...': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia On Casting Directors Asking Money From Actors To Give Them Roles In Films, Shows | FPJ Exclusive

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia | Instagram

Popular television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her OTT debut with the show Ab Hoga Hisaab, which started streaming on Amazon MX Player on June 18, 2026. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Nimrit and spoke to her about the show, casting directors asking actors for money, and more...

What kind of response are you getting for Ab Hoga Hisaab?

Honestly, I'm just so happy. I feel like every time I'm approaching a character, I want people to be able to relate to it. I want people to be able to feel the purity and the honesty in the scenes. And just to get that kind of feedback from the audience feels very encouraging. So, the fact that they're all buzzing about how pure, lighthearted, warm, and fuzzy the scenes are, and how they can relate to the emotion, I think that's been the biggest win.

Earlier, many people used to say that this particular actor comes from a television background and has a certain kind of image, so they cannot cast him or her. But Ab Hoga Hisaab has four actors who have prominently worked in TV. So, how does that feel?

It feels really good. I think for me and Avinash (Mishra), we're relatively newer in comparison to Shaheer (Sheikh) and Mouni (Roy), and I think both of them have really paved the way for people like us. I would also like to mention Mrunal's (Thakur) and Vikrant's (Massey) name here. It's so refreshing to see that, sooner or later, talent does find space for itself. No matter how much people try to box you in, limit you, or not take you seriously in certain rooms, it's only a matter of time because true talent really does shine, and it does find its own way. So, it's encouraging!

Ab Hoga Hisaab shows how a person wants to go to Canada and is asked to pay money. Even in the entertainment industry, we hear that sometimes casting directors ask actors for money to give them roles in shows and films. Have you faced anything like that?

I haven't, but I know the instances that you are bringing up. I've seen that happening to some of my friends. Luckily, it has not happened to me because I think I've always been very fortunate to have a team by my side. I started my career with Miss India, and then I kept moving through different agents. So, I think there was a sense of security there, and it hasn't happened to me. But what you're saying, I can't deny, doesn't exist. I've seen that happening with a couple of people I know. I guess it is a part of where we are, which is sad.