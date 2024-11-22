 'I Call Her Mom': Vishal Aditya Singh Breaks Silence On Viral 'Wedding Photos' With Shweta Tiwari
Actors Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh hit headlines recently after morphed photos showing them as a married couple went viral on social media. Reacting to the photos, Vishal has now said that such gimmicks won't affect his bond with Shweta. "Everyone who knows us understands that I call her 'mom' and we share a great bond," he said.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Actors Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh hit headlines recently after morphed photos showing them as a married couple went viral on social media. Reacting to the photos, Vishal has now said that he is unfazed by them, and in fact, he found them funny. He also stated that he calls Shweta 'mom'.

Vishal told India Forums that he came across the fake wedding photos too, and had a hearty laugh. He stated that he does not feel the need to explain his relationship with Shweta as people will think whatever they wish to, irrespective of his comment of clarification. "Shweta and I know the truth about our bond. Why should I care about others’ opinions? Everyone who knows us understands that I call her ‘mom’ and we share a great bond," he said.

He added that such fake photos and rumours don't bother him and that such gimmicks won't affect the friendship he shares with Shweta.

For those unversed, recently photos of Shweta and Vishal as a 'mewly married couple' were spotted doing the rounds on social media. The rumours left their fans in shock, only to realise later that the pictures were morphed. Shweta and Vishal's faces were superimposed over actress Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad's faces in their wedding pictures.

Shweta is yet to react to the viral photos and questions surrounding her relationship with Vishal.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress was first married to Raja Chaudhary, and she also has a daughter with him, actress Palak Tiwari. However, the marriage ended on an ugly note in 2007 with Shweta accusing Raja of domestic violence and mental torture.

In 2013, Sweta married Abhinav Kohli, but soon after the birth of their son, Reyhansh, problems cropped up in the marriage, and it ended up with a messy separation in 2019.

This is not the first time that rumours about Shweta and Vishal's relationship have surfaced online. Earlier too, on several occasions, the two were linked up due to their close bond and social media banters.

