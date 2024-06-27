I Auditioned For A Karan Johar’s Film But Didn’t Get It, Reacts Ishq Vishk Rebound Actor Jibraan Khan On His Debut After K3G (Exclusive)

Jibraan Khan |

Actor Jibraan Khan, best known for his portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s cute little son in the very popular K3G has recently made his big screen debut in Ishq Vishk Rebound. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the new kid on the block talks about why he debuted after so many years despite being in the industry, his views on social media and more. Excerpts:

Q. What took you so long to do a full-fledged big screen acting debut since Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... released in 2001?

A. I have been asked this question since past 5-6 years. I will be honest that it hasn’t been an easy journey for me. I had to find something right to mark my debut. I knew that I won’t be a drop in the ocean. I had to be prepared as a mainstream actor also, be it my physicality or my acting skills. One cannot sit back and expect work to come to you, it didn’t come to me.

Q. Elaborate further…

A. There were calls but I never got the work that I wanted to do. I literally went out to ask for work from directors and producers. I have never shied away from asking for an audition. I did audition for Student of The Year 2 but it didn’t work out as I looked younger than Tiger Shroff. IVR was destined for me, I was born to play Sahir.

Q. Do you enjoy social media?

A. I think it’s a very big bubble. I don’t understand new age trolling. I feel it has crossed the stage of being insensitive. I am open to constructive criticism but as of now, I don’t read comments. I believe it will affect me somehow subconsciously and I am not ready to deal with it.

Q. Since you witnessed a theatrical release, does box office numbers bother you?

A. I have to be a bit realistic in today’s day and age. I understood if the films of bigger superstars aren’t working, then we all will see the decline everywhere. Any actor would love to have a great opening at the box office.

Q. Tell us something about the commonality between you and your co-actor Pashmina Roshan in real life?

A. It is unreal to believe. Our fathers had worked together in Karan Arjun, my father played the villain and her father Rajesh Roshan composed the album of it. We have something in the context of the same film in our film, people might enjoy that.