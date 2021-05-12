'I apologise to all the theatre owners that we are doing this film,' says Salman Khan on Radhe

"We will get the lowest numbers out of Radhe. We may not even cross Rs 10-15 crore. Whoever wants to be happy with the lowest number, can be. Some people will be happy with my highest numbers and some with my lowest. We will lose money on Radhe and box office collections are going to be almost zero, but we are still going ahead with (releasing) Radhe," he says.

He feels that this is the right time to release the film. Once the situation is better and the theatres open, Salman plans to re-release the film in theatres.

"I apologise to all the theatre owners that we are doing this film now but it is the right thing to do. The intention was to release as soon as the pandemic is over but it doesn't seem to get over. If you remember, a few months ago on social media they were requesting that film comes on Eid in theatres. Which we agreed to because they said 1000 single screens have shut down. We agreed as they thought that getting Radhe on screens would get the crowds back and theatres would be functional, but that did not happen. Now the film is releasing on OTT, abroad and in 20-25 theatres that are open here. Once the theatres open, even after doing this OTT release, if they (audience) like the film, they will want to go and see the film in theatres. Also, there is a particular audience that does not watch stuff on OTT. We will do a release in the theatres as well," he says.