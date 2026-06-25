'I Am Well & Progressing Positively...': Singer Alka Yagnik Shares Health Update After Video Of Her Using Wheelchair While Leaving Padma Awards Went Viral

Alka Yagnik Shares Health Update |

On Tuesday, the Padma Awards took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and veteran singer Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. After the award ceremony, a video of the singer went viral on social media, in which she was seen using a wheelchair while leaving the venue. The video made her fans worried about her health.

The Agar Tum Saath Ho singer, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a health update and revealed why she used a wheelchair. Yagnik wrote, "Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving. Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me."

She further thanked the Government of India and wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour. Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik (sic)."

Alka Yagnik Health Issue

Meanwhile, the veteran singer is battling rare Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SNHL) triggered by a sudden viral attack. Due to this health issue, she is currently not able to record songs. However, her fans are hoping that she recovers soon and they get to hear her voice again.

This will hurt us 🙁



Alka Yagnik Spotted In Wheelchair After Padma Bhushan Honour. pic.twitter.com/ATIS8KrPIC — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 24, 2026

The last time we heard her voice was in the recreated version of the song, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, in the film Bad Newz.

Alka Yagnik On Padma Bhushan Honour

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Yagnik shared a long note and wrote, "Today, I didn’t just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you (sic)."