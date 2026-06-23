‘Is She Okay?’: Netizens Express Concern After Alka Yagnik’s Padma Bhushan Ceremony Video Goes Viral

A video of veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu has sparked concern among social media users, with many questioning her well-being after clips from the investiture ceremony went viral.

Viral video sparks concern

In one widely shared video, Yagnik is seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands and touching his feet as a mark of respect before accepting the award.

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As she walked towards the stage, some viewers noticed security personnel accompanying her closely, prompting speculation online. “Is she okay? Why is she being held like that by the security?” one user wrote, while another responded by referring to the singer’s previously disclosed hearing-related health issues.

Recognition for musical legacy

Despite the concern, fans across platforms also congratulated Yagnik on receiving one of India’s highest civilian honours. The Padma Bhushan recognises her exceptional contribution to Indian music, with a career spanning more than four decades and thousands of songs recorded in multiple languages.

Film personalities honoured

The ceremony in New Delhi also honoured several notable personalities from the film industry. Veteran actor Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan, while actor-director R Madhavan was conferred the Padma Shri. The late actor Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema and theatre.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the honours in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the second Padma Awards investiture ceremony.