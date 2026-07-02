'I Am Truly Sorry & Ashamed': Homebound Cinematographer Pratik Shah Apologises Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Pratik Shah Apologises | Instagram

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who worked on films and web series like Jubilee, CTRL, Homebound, and others, last year faced allegations of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse, and predatory behaviour from multiple women. After the controversy, he was reportedly dropped from a couple of projects, and now he has shared an apology.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Pratik, in a statement, said, "I want to address the online allegations made against me last year. I am deeply remorseful for the mistakes I made and the hurt that I have caused, both in my professional interactions and in my past personal relationships. Looking back, I recognise that I allowed the increasing attention and growth of my career to cloud my judgement, leading to actions that were self-centred and wrong. I operated out of insecurity and a misguided yearning for validation, and I regret that I did not stop to consider the power I wielded as a person of privilege and influence."

He further said, "However, I soon realised that arguing details did not change the reality of my mistakes. The breakdown of my reputation and relationships was the direct result of my own poor choices, and I take full responsibility for the shame and pain I brought upon my family, friends, and collaborators."

Pratik Shah Reveals He Is Taking Therapy

Shah revealed that, for more than a year, he has been working on himself by attending weekly therapy to address the root causes of his behaviour.

He added, "I have also achieved over a year of continuous sobriety, which remains an active part of my ongoing rehabilitation. I know none of this excuses the past. For that, I am truly sorry and ashamed. But I am committed to learning from my failures and earning back trust through my actions."

After the allegations of sexual misconduct, Shah was dropped from the Rajkummar Rao starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic. He has shot YRF's upcoming web series Akka, but according to THR India, the production house has decided to drop his name from the final credits.