'I Am Single': Pranali Rathod REACTS To Relationship & Wedding Rumours With Harshad Chopda

Pranali Rathod, who is all set to make a comeback on television with Colors TV's upcoming show 'Durga,' opposite Aashay Mishra recently opened up on the rumours of her relationship with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Harshad Chopda. The actress, who was loved for her onscreen chemistry with Harshad in the show was apparently rumoured to be in a relationship with him off screen too. There were also rumours about the couple tying the knot soon. Now, Pranali, reacting to the same has rubbished these rumours.

Talking to a media portal on the same, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress refutes these rumours and states that she is very much single and that she does not plan to get married anytime soon. Pranali says, ''I receive a lot of calls and DMs about this," she explained, adding that no wedding is in the works. "I'm very much single and have no plans to get married anytime soon.''

The actress further called her friendship with Harshad a strong one and further refuted the news of anything romantic between them.

For the uninformed, Pranali and Harshad helmed the third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There were reports about a fallout between Harshad and Rajan Shahi, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, due to which, he decided to exit the show.

While Pranali is all set to make her much anticipated come back on television, Harshad's return to the TV screens remains eagerly anticipated.