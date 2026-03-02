'I Am Paying For People To Be Rude With Me': Italian DJ & Influencer Olly Esse Slams Air India Express' Delhi Airport Staff For Their Behaviour - Watch Video

Olly Esse Slams Air India Staff | X (Twitter)

Italian DJ and Influencer Olly Esse, who shifted to India a few years ago, on Monday took to X to share a video in which she slammed the staff of Air India Express working at Delhi's T1 airport. In the video, she revealed that staff at the airport was rude to her, and this is not what she paid for.

Olly said, "Dear Air India Express, why would you take money for the priority check in and everything else if you actually don't do the service? I am T1, aisle E, and when we arrived, the line for priority was packed with people, and were like no problem, everyone has it. But, it turns out that we were the only one in the priority line that actually paid for it. When we asked how is this possible, you have just allowed all together, which is creating chaos, they just replied, 'oh yeah but right now we are busy'."

Dear @AirIndiaX kindly inform your ground staff of Delhi T1, aisle E, that when they r not managing the customers properly, at least a sorry would be nice to hear. I pay for a bare minimum of decent behaviour. pic.twitter.com/8dX9gCSJcY — Olly Esse (@ollyesse) March 2, 2026

She further said, "Plus, when we were about to actually get into the check-in counter, one lady of your staff, she pushed another person in front of us. We were like 'hey you should at least say sorry, why would you do that?' She just looked at us, turned back and went away. This is how you train your staff, seriously? It's like I am paying for people to be rude with me (sic)."

Air India Express' Reply To Olly Esse

In her tweet, Olly had tagged Air India Express, and they replied to her and apologised for the 'inconvenience caused'. In the tweet, they asked her to message them her details, so they can look into the matter and assist her in a better way.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress, Meerra Chopra, had slammed the Air India staff. She had tweeted that she was 'tortured and harassed by airport staff'.