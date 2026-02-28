 Air India Axes 28 Flights To US, Canada, And Europe For March 1 Amid Middle East Tensions
Air India has cancelled 28 flights to Europe, the US and Canada scheduled for March 1 due to the evolving situation in the Middle East and closure of multiple airspaces. Routes affected include services between Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow, New York, Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris. The airline said it will monitor the situation and issue further updates.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumba: Air India has cancelled 28 flights connecting various cities in Europe, the US and Canada for March 1 due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

With multiple airspaces closed, airlines are finding it difficult to find alternate routes, especially for flights to the West.

"As part of our continuing assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East, in the interest of the safety and security of our guests and staff, Air India has cancelled the following flights scheduled on 01 March 2026," the airline said in a post on X on Saturday.

The airline has cancelled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow, from Amritsar to London Gatwick and from Delhi and Mumbai to New York.

article-image

Mumbai-Newark, Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Toronto , Delhi-Frankfurt, Mumbai-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris services have been cancelled.

The flights from these destinations to the respective Indian cities have been cancelled for March 1.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and share further updates based on our risk assessments," the airline said.

