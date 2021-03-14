‘I am okay with every art form as long as I am getting paid,' says 'Gauhar Jaan' actor Rajeshwari Sachdev

Sharing her experience of working with the filmmaker, Rajeshwari says, “I have been lucky to work with Shyamji in different movies. They were performance-oriented roles, and I feel lucky to get what I wanted. Each role that I did was important to the story — be it the role of singer in Sardari Begum or the young widow who wants to remarry in Welcome to Sajjanpur, they all added value to the plot.

When asked which artistic expression (singing, dancing or acting) fascinates her the most, Rajeshwari promptly replies, “Every art form is important, and I am okay with all of them as long as am getting paid! Though, initially, I was a little dejected as I didn’t get roles, which would help me show off my calibre as a dancer. But, that dream was fulfilled with Nach Baliye.” Not just on TV, stage or films, Rajeshwari has also showed her singing talent through songs and albums like Hulle Hullare, Mukhda Piya Ka, Ummang, Chandramukhi, among others.

While recollecting how her journey in acting, dance and theatre began, Rajeshwari says, “During my childhood, we used to live in Matunga-Sion area in Mumbai. The famous Sri Rajarajeswari Bharata Natya Kala Mandir was close to our place. I wanted to learn classical dance, and I enrolled there and took lessons in Bharatanatyam for 14 years. That’s how dance began for me. Also, my father, actor Inderjit Sachdev, was associated with IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association), and that is how I got associated with acting. I was a part of the theatre group for children known as Bal Maanch, and the first play I did was Bhakri.”

Rajeshwari made her Marathi film debut with the 1991 Aayatya Gharat Gharoba. Ask her about her foray into the Marathi film industry Rajeshwari sings off by saying, “In school, we had the option to choose between Marathi and French. My father insisted that I learn the former, even though I was inclined to take the latter. But, in hindsight, taking Marathi helped me bag my first Marathi film Aayatya Gharat Gharoba opposite Sachin Pilgoankar, for which I won the Maharashtra State Award as the best actress.”