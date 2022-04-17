'I am not getting the work I want to do,' reveals Operation Romeo actress Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla is currently awaiting the release of her next film Operation Romeo. It is slated to hit screens on April 22. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she clarifies that she isn’t a private person, how her son Yash keeps her occupied in between films, paparazzi culture and more.

Talking about the changing face of cinema over the years, Chawla shares, “It’s a good thing that the kind of content is becoming very different. It is a fantastic time for everyone, but honestly, I am not getting the work I want to do because a lot of people think that I am not active and working in Mumbai. They aren’t approaching me, the ones who I think should approach me.”

When asked what kind of roles she wishes to do, she explains, “I want to do powerful roles, and I don’t like to repeat myself again and again. I don’t mind doing a web series on OTT. I did get a few offers, but I refused. I recently saw Aarya, and I quite liked it. Sushmita Sen did a fabulous job.”

The paparazzi culture wasn’t there when she began her acting innings in Bollywood with Tere Naam. “It is what it is. It’s the trend, and you can’t do much about it. Initially, I was amused by the fact that there is a separate gym look, airport look, and so on, but later on, I accepted it. Actors are now putting in more effort because they know they would be clicked,” she says.

On a parting note, Bhumika reveals what she does in between promoting her films and shooting. “I am a very ordinary person at heart. I just do my own personal errands at home since my son is eight years old and I have to look after him. Even though I have house help, I can’t rely on them wholly. I don’t want to miss the years of his upbringing as, in a blink of an eye, he will be 14-15 and have his own private life. It is not easy for any mother to raise her child,” she concludes.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 05:56 AM IST