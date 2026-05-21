'I Am Not Answerable To Anybody': Adnan Sami Breaks Silence On Being Trolled For Meeting RSS Chief

Adnan Sami With RSS Chief | Instagram

Singer Adnan Sami, who was earlier a Pakistani citizen, in February this year met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's chief, Mohan Bhagwat, in Mumbai. He had shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram, and Sami was trolled a lot for the same. Now, in an interview with News18, the singer has finally broken his silence about the trolling.

He stated that he doesn't give a sh*t about what anybody thinks. Sami said, “I am a free soul and, thankfully, I have lost all my filters also, so I do what I feel like, and I am not answerable to anybody but God. If somebody is nice to me, I will be nice to them no matter who they are. I will never judge anyone on the basis of someone else’s opinion. Certainly, I won’t judge anybody if I don’t know anything about them."

The singer further said, “I mean, they think they know, and on the basis of their superficial, majorly false impression of me, they jump to conclusions. The little exposure they get from a single photograph or a song of mine, if they think they can pass judgment on who I am and what I am, then they are sadly living in a fantasy land."

Sami concluded by saying that he is very liberated in his mind and he will do whatever he wants. He said, "Most of the people who troll you are not your fans; they are just out there."

Adnan Sami Citizenship

Sami, who was earlier a Pakistani citizen, was officially granted naturalized Indian citizenship on January 1, 2016. So, for more than a decade, he has been an Indian. However, the singer gets into controversies and social media chatter a lot.

Adnan Sami New Song

Sami's new song, titled Lipstick, was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response.