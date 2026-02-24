MP News: Adnan Sami Breaks Silence On Gwalior Concert Row; Blames Organisers For Last-Minute Cancellation

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood singer Adnan Sami has responded to allegations linked to the cancellation of his live concert that was scheduled in Gwalior in November 2022.

The case is currently being heard in the district court, where the organisers have accused the singer of taking advance payment but not performing at the event.

What is the matter?

According to the organisers, a deal worth ₹33 lakh was finalised for the live show. They claimed that Adnan Sami took ₹17.62 lakh as advance through his manager but later cancelled the show. When the advance amount was not returned, organiser Lavanya Saxena approached the police to register a cheating case. However, after police did not file an FIR, the matter was taken to the court.

Sami's reply

In his written reply to the court, Adnan Sami denied all allegations and said the organisers were responsible for the cancellation. He stated that the organisers kept changing the show dates and failed to complete basic preparations even till the last moment. Court records show that the live show was first planned for 27 September 2022. The singer’s fee was initially fixed at ₹40 lakh, which was later settled at ₹33 lakh after mutual discussion.

The organisers paid ₹17.62 lakh as advance to the singer’s manager. Later, at the organisers’ request, the show date was shifted from 27 September to 13 November 2022. As per the agreement, all payments and logistical arrangements were required to be completed on time.

Adnan Sami’s team had asked the organisers to provide flight tickets, hotel bookings, stage and venue layout, local transport details, production team arrangements, and airport VIP services. However, the reply stated that the organisers failed to share proper information regarding these arrangements.

The singer further claimed that on 12 November 2022, just one day before the scheduled show, the organisers informed his team that the event was being cancelled, citing that the chief guest had tested COVID positive. This was done while ticket sales were still continuing. Adnan Sami said he never refused to perform and had only changed the date earlier on the organisers’ request.

He also alleged that the organisers are now trying to hide their own mistakes by putting the blame on him and damaging his reputation. The singer added that the advance amount was non-refundable as per the agreement. The case is now under consideration in the district court.