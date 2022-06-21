'I am more confident now but I hope that JugJugg Jeeyo works': Kiara Advani

Photo: Instagram/Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who is basking in the success of her last two releases, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is hoping to strike gold at the box office with her new film. The actress will be seen in a family entertainer, JugJugg Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, the movie will release in theatres on June 24. Ahead of the release of the film, the actress talks about the movie and more. Excerpts:

Since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is inching towards the 200-crore club, do you feel more responsible as an actor?

I am more confident now but I hope that JugJugg Jeeyo works and I will be consistent at the box office after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. My producers would be happy if that sustains. I have had a lot of faith in JugJugg Jeeyo since the time it was offered to me. It is a pure family entertainer, which has everything — comedy, drama, music, emotions, romance, etc. It is the most relatable script that I have ever read.

Go on…

The film talks about the sensitive issue of divorce but in an entertaining manner. I wonder how director-writer Raj (Mehta) writes so well. I recently saw the final cut and we have made a good film. It is everyone’s story. People will get to see a different side of the parents’ relationships.

How does it feel to be called Dharma’s new blue-eyed girl?

I grew up watching Karan Johar’s films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. So, the demeanour naturally comes to me which works for Dharma’s projects. JugJugg Jeeyo is the first in this space. I started

with a challenging character in Guilty, which wasn’t the typical Dharma heroine role. Then I did my first stint in comedy with Good Newwz and then Shershaah, which was all heart, it just moved me.

How much does your character in JugJugg Jeeyo resonate with you?

Naina is by far the closest character to my real self. She is completely me and young women will relate to her. Naina tries to strike a balance between personal and professional life. She nurtures her relationships and is the best at work too. She is more composed, calm and mature than Kukoo (Varun Dhawan’s character).

Director Raj A Mehta started his directorial innings with Good Newwz. Do you have a comfort level with him after doing two films?

Raj looks serious and writes maturely on social topics in a humorous way but he is the complete opposite of this image. He is funny and his humour is top-notch. Since Varun (Dhawan), Raj and I belong to the same generation, he used to treat us like kids on the sets. However, he used to be very different from Anil Kapoor sir and Neetu Kapoor ma’am. He literally held my hand since Good Newwz.

Heard Anil Kapoor’s energy on the sets was beyond imagination…

I am not kidding but he is the youngest at heart among all of us. He is so inspiring as a person and as a co-actor, too. He used to crack jokes on the sets during breaks and it was such an honour to share screen space with him and Neetu ma’am.