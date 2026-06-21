'I Am Forever Indebted...': Prateik Smita Patil Pens An Emotional Note For Grandfather Shivajirao Patil On Father's Day, But Doesn't Mention His Dad Raj Babbar

Shivajirao Patil With Prateik Smita Patil | Instagram

On Father's Day, actor Prateik Smita Patil took to Instagram to share an emotional note about his late grandfather, Shivajirao Patil. After his mother Smita's demise, Prateik was raised by his maternal grandparents. However, in the post, he didn't mention anything about his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar.

Prateik shared a picture with his grandfather and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to my reason, my godfather. ♾️ Words cannot express how lucky I was to have you as my father and grandfather. I am forever indebted and grateful for your love and the years I spent with you in this physical world. The older I get, the more I realise you were the greatest, most dignified man I knew and will ever know in this lifetime (sic)."

The actor further wrote, "Thank you for raising me and instilling your remarkable values in me. I am the proudest man to be part of your extraordinary legacy. I'll celebrate you every day till our souls unite again, and then we'll celebrate you together for infinity, PA. Rest in power (sic)."

Is There An Issue Between Praitek Smita Patil & Raj Babbar?

While neither Prateik nor Raj has openly spoken about the issues between them, everyone was shocked to see that the latter was not invited to the former's wedding, which took place last year in February.

Prateik, who earlier used Babbar as his surname, started using his mother's name and surname. On Instagram, he changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil.

Arya Babbar Slams Prateik Smita Patil

Meanwhile, Prateik's half-brother, Arya Babbar, in an interview with Vicky Lalwani last month, slammed the actor and said, “When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong.”