'If Misinformation Paid Bills…': Prateik Babbar REACTS After Half-Brother Arya Babbar Accuses Him Of Using Raj Babbar For Financial Benefits

Prateik Smita Patil's cryptic post sparks buzz amid family feud | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Prateik Smita Patil and his father Raj Babbar have shared a troubled relationship for years. However, things seemingly hit rock bottom when Prateik married Priya Banerjee for the second time and did not invite Raj or his first family to the wedding. He also changed his name from Prateik Babbar to Prateik Smita Patil. In a recent interview, Prateik's half-brother Arya Babbar, Raj Babbar’s son from his first marriage, accused Prateik of exploiting their father for financial benefits.

Prateik Smita Patil's Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz Amid Family Feud

Prateik has now seemingly reacted to the allegations. His wife Priya shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Story that read, “If misinformation paid bills, some people would finally be successful,” along with the hashtag #IYKYK, which Prateik later reposted. Although the two did not name anyone, the timing of the post appeared to be a strong response to Arya’s claims.

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What Arya Babbar Said

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Arya shared how his family had tried to nurture their relationship with Prateik delicately over the years, while claiming that Raj Babbar’s first family with Nadira Babbar has always been villainised in Prateik’s narrative.

He added “It’s like when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong."

Work Front

Prateik was last seen in the 2025 Telugu film HIT: The Third Case.