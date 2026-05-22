'When You Need Pocket Money, Then He Is Your Father...': Arya Babbar Slams Half-Brother Prateik Smita Patil For Disrespecting Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar / Arya Babbar / Prateik Smita Patil | Instagram

Actor Prateik Smita Patil reportedly doesn't share a great equation with his father and veteran actor Raj Babbar, and his family. He didn't invite them for his wedding, and while earlier he used Prateik Babbar as his name, he has now changed it to Prateik Smita Patil. Recently, Prateik's half-brother, Arya Babbar, in an interview, opened up about his equation with the former, and also slammed him for disrespecting their father.

While talking to Vickey Lalwani, Arya said, “We nurture some relationships with a lot of love because they are too delicate, so you care for them a lot… We didn’t understand when he suddenly stopped connecting with us as soon as his divorce from his ex-wife was sorted. I texted him, called him so many times, but no response."

He further claimed that when Prateik's career is not doing well, and he needs money at that time, he will remember their father. “When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong."

The Jagriti actor added, “It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today, Smita maa’s son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?"

Arya further said that as an elder brother, he will be there for Prateik, but he might not be able to embrace and love him the same way.

Raj Babbar Marriages

The veteran actor got married to actress Nadira Zaheer in 1975. They had two children together, Juhi and Arya. Raj fell in love with actress Smita Patil, and got married to her in 1983. However, after delivering Prateik, she passed away in 1986 due to childbirth complications. After Smita's demise, Raj reconciled with Nadira.